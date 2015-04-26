Those looking to file for office to be on the ballot Nov. 3, 2020, have some guidance to follow considering the closure of county courthouses in the state.

In an effort to reduce any person-to-person contact, candidates are encouraged to file or withdraw by mail or delivery services at this time, according to guidance from the Minnesota Secretary of State. While you can contact the Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer office for more information at 218-631-7792, you can also visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website and visit the Become A Candidate link to fill out a candidate form, print and return it to the courthouse. Wadena County Elections Coordinator Joy Weyer said those mailing in the forms must have them notarized before sending.

The filing period for those looking to run for office starts May 19 and ends June 2 at 5 p.m. Currently, local open positions include County Commissioner seats in District 2 and 4; and Soil and Water Supervisor for District 4 and 5.

Regional seats include United States Rep. District 8; State Senator District 2 and 9; and State Representative District 2B and 9A; as well as judicial offices for the Supreme Court, Associate Justice, Court of Appeals, and District Courts.

At this time, the Auditor’s office has completed all of the statutory requirements for filing for office, which includes but is not limited to:

The notice of filing is on the front and annex door in an alternative color of paper.

Advertising in the legal paper (The Review Messenger) on how to file for office and when.

Directions are also given on the website on how to file at co.wadena.mn.us underneath Elections.

Townships and cities are also required to post the notice.

The Auditor's office has placed informational packets at the Annex entry door for the public to access.

Anyone can contact the Auditor's office to find out how to file during the open filing period.

The Minnesota Secretary of State issued guidance to counties stated that as of May 1, there has been no legislative changes to current candidate filing and petition statutes.