After 68 days of testing in Minnesota, Wadena County remained at four confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday, May 12.

Surrounding counties vary including Todd, 42 cases; Otter Tail, 25; and Hubbard 0.

Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers:

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Total positive: 12,494 (Number of health care workers: 1,436)

12,494 (Number of health care workers: 1,436) Patients no longer needing isolation: 8,223

8,223 Total approximate number of completed tests: 120,834

Deaths: 614 (Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 501)

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,799

In a Wadena County Commission meeting Tuesday, May 12, commissioners briefly discussed an upcoming meeting to discuss events that are planned for the summer and those that have been cancelled. County Coordinator Ryan Odden shared that many community events have already been canceled or postponed along with many private graduation parties because of the uncertainty surrounding closures from COVID-19. Several private events that were planned within Wadena County parks have now been canceled by the organizers, Odden confirmed.

Commissioner Sheldon Monson said that the Wadena County Fair, was still scheduled June 18-21, but a decision could be made shortly based on recommendations from Minnesota State Ag Society officials. Monson said he was aware of at least eight county fairs in Minnesota cancelling already. The North Dakota State Fair in Minot and Red River Valley Fair in West Fargo have been cancelled.

Related to COVID-19 data, Commissioner Jon Kangas asked if the public could get more detailed information about the locations of confirmed cases in the county. Public Health Director Cindy Pederson said that any data that hints at the identity of individuals including their general location was protected by HIPPA.

"We just are not able to release that," Pederson said. "It’s against the law."

Pederson added that if it was one of us, confirmed to have the virus, "we would like if that wasn't released as well." She shared that an outbreak at a long term care facility would be listed on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Commissioner Bill Stearns asked about an outbreak at a business, such as a meat processing facility, and how some of that data has been shared. Pederson responded that in those cases the state has worked with the local Public Health department to issue that information to the public.

Commissioners brought up further questions about expenses related to the COVID-19 emergency. County Auditor/Treasurer Heather Olson said expenses paid out so far have been about $3,300 in the county.

Also addressed was the amount of revenue loss the county has seen. Odden shared that compared to 2019, in March, the county saw about $5,000 less in Local Option Sales Tax revenue and a drop of about $1,000 in April. Odden said that it was promising that the amount of revenue seemed to be rebounding and that the decrease, at this time, was not a major impact.

The commissioners heard MnDOT is estimating a drop in gas tax revenue of 15%, which will reduce money to the state aid construction and maintenance accounts.

Hearing of decreases in revenue in an already poor county, with above average taxes, Kangas said the board needed to be mindful of cutting expenses where possible. He wanted to see the board set a goal of decreasing the levy for the next budget rather than another minimal increase.

"We may get to a point where we need to cut some services," Kangas said. He said he saw the county "going down a path towards destruction" related to the balancing of the budget. Kangas serves on the budget committee for the county board.