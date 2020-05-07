ST. PAUL — State education and health officials on Friday, May 8, are set to provide updates about how Minnesota schools can hold graduation ceremonies.

Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson and Department of Health Epidemiologist Susan Klammer on Friday morning are set to announce public health guidelines for graduation ceremonies, education officials said in a news release.

The three departments worked together to develop the protocols. Minnesota schools have been closed through the remainder of the academic year as the pandemic continues to spread in Minnesota and students have moved to distance learning.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said he was also working with his administration to set guidelines around how students and their families could host graduation parties.

The state's guidance for graduations is set to be published at 9 a.m. with a call with reporters to follow at 10 a.m.