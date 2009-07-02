Wadena County Commissioners approved a resolution, Tuesday, May 5, concerning how events and gatherings may gain approval or not in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution sought to express that events and gatherings in Wadena County fall under the same guidelines of the state of Minnesota. Events to be held on Wadena County property must abide by those orders from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Language of the resolution includes:

“Any planned events that require permits and licenses issued by the county will be done so in accordance with any emergency declarations that could impact whether or not events can occur and if there are any associated restrictions with the same; and whereas, any planned events that require permits and licenses issued by the county will be done so in accordance with any emergency executive orders and the accompanying restrictions that are in place …”

The resolution states that the “county expects to comply with all executive orders and we expect others to fully cooperate as well.” It also shares that any event being planned on county owned property during a county board declared state of emergency shall require prior county board approval to hold the event.

That being said, commissioners discussed upcoming events and their likely postponement or cancellation. Commissioner Sheldon Monson said Tuesday, the fair board was awaiting advice from the state level on how they should proceed with the county fair. He said they would likely make a decision during a meeting next week.

Wadena County Planning and Zoning Administrator Deana Malone said she wanted to advocate for a couple of events that were planned prior to the pandemic including a graduation party and camper gathering both to be held at county parks. She compared a recent funeral she attended, where it was well organized and people respected proper social distancing, yet the important gathering could still be held.

Commissioners reaffirmed that future events should not be scheduled at this time and those that have been scheduled must follow safety guidelines to operate.

Presentations by Public Health Director Cindy Pederson and Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger showed that the chances of large group gatherings being allowed is not coming anytime soon.

As Commissioner Jim Hofer put it, “large group gatherings are way around the other end of the dial.”

Pederson showed a dial graphic presented previously by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, which shows large group gatherings like fairs and summer festivals are one of the last things to return with the “turning back of the dial.”

Beiswenger expressed that the current model that the hospital is monitoring closely has Wadena County seeing a peak in late July. He explained that they should start to see a rise in cases towards the end of May, peaking in July and slowly decreasing through the fall.

Hearing that seemed to put most of the area summer events in the "unlikely" category.

"It really puts us in a hard place as to what we’re going to do," Hofer said regarding approval of various events planned throughout the coming months. Commissioner BIll Stearns pointed out that most events in the county are approved by the cities and do not require approval from the county.

Commissioners agreed that information they would need to review to approve an event would include the duration of the event, dates and number of users.

Commissioner Jon Kangas offered his comments saying that he did not agree with the resolution, fearing that it was taking away people's Constitutional rights, as well as hurting businesses unnecessarily.

Kangas noted that there is a difference between orders and recommendations and that people should be able to make their own decisions.

“I think the government is taking away our Constitutional rights,” Kangas repeated. “For that reason I would just as soon not do this (approve the resolution).”

Kangas also said he felt county campgrounds were not health risks with most campsites deliberately spread out for privacy. Malone said the county has not opened campgrounds to overnight camping in alignment with state recommendations. Hofer added that campgrounds at resorts are allowed to be open.

To that point, Kangas expressed his frustration at the picking and choosing. He questioned why some businesses could be allowed to open while others offering the same services were told they must stay closed.

County Attorney Kyra Ladd said the resolution was an effort to help those looking to hold events involving large gatherings so they understood the proper channels and expectations.

All commissioners voted in favor of the resolution except Kangas.