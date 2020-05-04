Wadena County Commissioner Chuck Horsager announced his plans to not run for another term during the regular Wadena County Board meeting Tuesday, May 5.

“I have loved virtually every minute of serving Wadena County citizens in this way and believe that my work, along with the whole County Commissioner team has made a positive difference in our county," Horsager said in a news release. "I have learned a lot about local government these past few years and am proud to have worked on various issues, including board policies and procedures as well as to help move the work culture at the county another step in a positive direction."

Horsager said he wanted to announce this now to give time and opportunity to other interested people who might want to file for election and serve as the next District 4 County Commissioner. The filing period is May 19, 2020 until June 2, 2020 at 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website. District 4 includes Sebeka, Wing River, North Germany, Rockwood, Huntersville, Orton, Leaf River, Lyons, and Nimrod City.

“I am very willing to field questions about what this position entails and invite anyone interested to contact me," Horsager said.

Horsager said the main reason for his decision to step down at the end of his term was that it was time to enter a semi-retirement. He plans to move north to Clearwater County where his wife’s family homesteaded land on a lake many years ago.

“I am working on another cabin and hope to do more woodworking and auto restoration and may pursue some other interests," Horsager said. "Perhaps you’d call it semi-retirement, but I’m sure I’ll become involved in a local church as well as community activities.” He expects to help out more with their Birch Lake Counseling business, where his wife, Carol, serves as lead therapist. Additionally, he looks forward to a little more time on the lake and in the woods and with their grandchild.

Horsager has been serving Central United Methodist Church as their pastor and expects to continue through year-end, which coincides with his commissioner term. He still has goals to accomplish to help both his church and the county before completing his terms.

“God seems to be leading,” Horsager said and he looks forward to a new chapter in their life as well as opening an opportunity for someone else to serve as the next District 4 County Commissioner.

Horsager can be reached at 218-639-4225 or by email at chuck.horsager@co.wadena.mn.us.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the election coordinator at the Wadena County Auditor Treasurer’s office at 631-7650.