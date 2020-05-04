ST. PAUL —The state of Minnesota faces a $2.4 billion deficit in the current budget set to lapse July 1, budget officials reported Tuesday, May 5, stemming from slower funds coming into the state's coffers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans announced the revised budget projection in a statement Tuesday, saying the state's economic outlook had "significantly worsened" since officials put out projections in February. And the new figures represented a nearly $4 billion swing compared to the rosier economic forecast put out months earlier.

Revenues coming into the state were expected to be $3.611 billion lower than expected three months ago and state spending was projected to be $391 million higher than what was forecast at that time.

Since budget officials put out their initial estimates in February, the COVID-19 pandemic has struck the United States and Minnesota, causing thousands of infections and killing 455 as of Tuesday. And actions aimed at limiting the disease's spread put more than 600,000 Minnesotans out of work and forced whole sectors to close down.

State lawmakers and the governor entered the 2020 legislative session expecting a budget surplus of around $1.5 billion. But that quickly vanished. Now, lawmakers and the governor will face decisions about how to bridge the gap in the final weeks of the legislative session.

The state has $2.36 billion in budget reserves that could be used to offset the expected gap in funding. State commissioners have taken a 10% pay cut to bring down state expenses and the state has cut off all non-critical hiring.

"Given the uncertainty about the path of pandemic, the economic outlook will remain volatile for some time," budget officials said in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz and finance agency officials are set to address the new outlook at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.