ST. PAUL — Business owners, members of the clergy and Republican state lawmakers on Monday, May 4, renewed their appeals to Gov. Tim Walz to speed the process of reopening sectors shuttered due to the coronavirus.

As business owners neared a financial breaking point and as Minnesotans entered their second month under a stay at home order, several appeared at the Capitol and at a news conference with the governor to make the case the Walz administration should provide a timeline, and possibly financial support, to restaurateurs, resort managers, store clerks and others awaiting guidance.

Monday marked the first day Minnesota businesses could restart curbside and delivery sales and services under the stay at home order. And the state again recorded an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths associated with the illness and its complications.

But entrepreneurs said they were ready to get back up and they asked Walz to take steps other state governors had in rolling back restrictions ahead of May 18, when Minnesota's shelter in place order is set to lift.

"We set out on this journey over a month ago with the governor to flatten the curve," Ray Harrington, a restaurant owner in St. Cloud, said. "We've accomplished that and I think it's time we move on."

State health officials initially said residents would be asked to stay at home so the state would have time to build up hospital bed space, personal protective equipment and ventilators so health care workers would be prepared to treat infected patients when the peak in cases hit Minnesota. The state has built up that capacity, Walz said, and now economic development and health workers have been consulting with business owners, chambers of commerce, industry groups and others in an effort to set protocols for reopening.

But he didn't issue a clear timeline for different businesses to come back online, saying the virus made it difficult to clearly outline dates when restaurants, hotels or small stores might be able to reopen. He pointed to hotspots at several Minnesota meat processing plants where COVID-19 spread among workers and said the state didn't want to see that kind of rapid transmission elsewhere.

“We have to be careful that that kind of thing doesn’t replicate itself in a restaurant, doesn’t replicate itself in a school classroom,” Walz said. “I’m trying to move as quickly as I can, based on the facts."

The governor said he wanted to outline how the state was making decisions around which businesses could reopen and when to help consumers feel more comfortable going back to restaurants, summer camps or stores.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, on Monday pointed to new plans businesses had prepared to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and said Walz should move to "to open up quicker." Ultimately customers would call out facilities where they didn't feel adequately protected, he and various business owners said.

“We’re confident that our hospitality businesses are ready to open now. Our businesses and the public, they’re ready to approach this new normal," Liz Rammer, CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, said. “We need to get this right, to bring these businesses back to full health, and we’re confident that we can do that beginning immediately."

Gazelka also said the governor should consider allowing regions of the state less impacted by the pandemic to have more opportunity to reopen, while the effort to test, trace and contain illness in hot spots continues.

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove on Monday said the state was working with business owners to determine what the best protocols would be to get them back up and running. And the state launched a survey to poll employers, employees, community groups, chambers of commerce and other stakeholders about what they could do to safely reopen.

Grove and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it was important that Minnesotans continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and increased handwashing to limit COVID-19's spread. Those measures and others would be central to plans to allow more sectors to reopen, they said.