If you're interested in or concerned about water quality and soil erosion in Wadena County, consider filing for the position of supervisor of the Wadena Soil and Water Conservation District by June 2, according to a SWCD news release.

“Supervisors play an important role in how our community deals with a wide variety of resource management issues, including wetlands, water quality, soil erosion, ground water and forestry,” said Wadena SWCD district manager Darren Newville in the release.

This year, the SWCD has two supervisor positions with four year terms up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. Candidates are elected county wide but must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election. These districts include:

District IV: Red Eye, Rockwood and North Germany Townships, of which Tom Schulz currently serves;

District V: Blueberry, Shell River, Huntersville, Meadow and Orton Townships, of which Bruce Juntunen currently serves.

Supervisors meet monthly to discuss the business of the SWCD, including state grant allocations, financial assistance to landowners, district conservation priorities, coordination with other local units of government and state agencies and legislative priorities. Supervisors do not receive a salary, although they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.

Those interested in running for supervisor should file at the County Auditor’s office from May 19 through June 2. Additional information about the SWCD can be found online at www.wadenaswcd.org or by calling the office at 218-632-4201.

About SWCDs

SWCDs are special purpose units of the government that are a primary source of conservation information, support and program management for landowners and other local units of government, according to the release. They understand their specific communities’ needs and help landowners navigate conservation programs from start to finish. An elected board of supervisors governs each of Minnesota’s 88 SWCDs and helps to direct conservation programs, such as the State Cost-Share Program, Irrigation Scheduler, Watershed Planning and various lake shore programs.