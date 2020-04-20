Wadena County District 2 Commissioner, Jim Hofer, has announced that he will not be seeking re-election for his position on the Board of Wadena County Commissioners. His term ends on Dec. 31, 2020.

“I will have completed two four-year terms and at my current age, I have decided it is time to retire," Hofer said in a news release. "Of course, I will continue to be a community volunteer, as well as my wife Mary Jo. I also want to be more available to our daughters and grandchildren in Minnesota, Illinois, and Kentucky as well as take a trip or two.

Hofer chose to announce his decision Sunday, April 19, to allow residents in District 2 time to file. The filing period is May 19, 2020 until June 2, 2020 at 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.. District 2 includes the townships of Aldrich, Bullard, and Thomastown and the cities of Aldrich, Verndale, and Staples Annex.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the election coordinator at the Wadena County Auditor Treasurer’s office at 631-7650.