ST. PAUL — Business owners and state legislators on Monday, April 20 urged the Walz administration to consider options to allow noncritical sectors of the economy to reopen under the state's stay at home order.

The push to let workers return to their jobs with additional health and safety measures came weeks into the order and as the governor weighed whether the state would be ready to weather additional cases of the coronavirus when it is set to lift next month.

The case total and deaths count associated with COVID-19 again grew Monday, leading state officials to caution against an overly rapid return to business as usual.

State lawmakers on Monday considered a bill that would let nonessential businesses submit a plan to the Department of Employment and Economic Development as to how they could safely reopen their business and the department would have to get back to them within three days about whether they'd get the green light.

"Time is of the essence and (for) many of these, it's measured in days, not in weeks," Sen. Andrew Mathews, R-Milaca, said. "And they have a need to operate and get an income as soon as they're able to."

Mathews and others have pressed the administration to allow manufacturers, hairdressers and pet groomers among others to reopen their businesses if they can prove they have steps in place to do so while protecting workers and customers.

Business owners told members of the Senate Jobs and Economic Growth Committee that the option would be a help as they wait to get back up and running with limited income streams. The stay at home order is set to lapse May 4, but Gov. Tim Walz said he is considering extending it with modifications.

"We're losing customers right and left because we can't manufacture and deliver the products they need," said Bob Riegelman of Riedell Skates in Red Wing.

The Department of Health on Monday reported that 2,470 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 143 had died from the illness or its complications. In total, 46,850 people had been tested for the illness as of Monday. And 511,398 applied for unemployment insurance since orders aimed at containing the pandemic's spread forced bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses to close.

Leaders of the JBS pork processing plant in Worthington on Monday announced they would close their plant indefinitely due to dozens of confirmed cases of the illness in that community.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove along with a spokeswoman from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce on Monday said the bill had good concepts in terms of getting Minnesotans back to work, but it could create burdens for business owners and state officials in having to write up and approve plans to reopen.

Grove said DEED officials were working to determine which workplaces could be able to safely reopen amid the pandemic and he said a call for recommendations on how to allow businesses to go back to work generated more than 3,300 replies.

“This has to be a collaborative approach if we’re going to get it right,” Grove said.

The department issued a template of potential guidelines for businesses not considered critical under the executive order to get them back to work once the stay at home measure lifts. The guidance recommends teleworking for any employee that can do so, screening workers for sickness when they get to work and isolating anyone believed to have the illness, changing physical setups and schedules to allow for 6 feet between workers, increased personal hygiene and disinfecting procedures and use of personal protective equipment where appropriate.

Walz on Monday said he'd not yet decided whether to extend the state's stay at home order beyond the current May 4 end date, but was considering options about what that might look like.

"We're always looking to modify," Walz told reporters. "I am trying to thread a needle between public safety and smart science-based reopening."

Lawmakers didn't take action on the bill Monday but said they would continue work on policy aimed at helping businesses reopen in coming days.