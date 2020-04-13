After receiving $5 million in bonds in 2018 for Hwy 10 environmental analysis, environmental cleanup and storm water drainage, the first phase of the project approved in 2019 was for removing and replacing contaminated city utilities along Hwy 10 with a cost of $2.6 million. The second phase is for storm water drainage, specifically near the Wadena County Fairgrounds. Bolton & Menk principal engineer Phil Martin said the plan is to begin the second phase slowly to allow time to assess the actual amount of funds left from the bond with preliminary engineering starting in September. The construction cost is estimated at $1 million to $1.2 million with professional services from Bolton & Menk at $203,780.

Martin also explained an upcoming MnDOT project for 2025 on Hwy 71 and Hwy 29, with a mill and overlay project on Hwy 71 from Franklin Ave. to Birch Ave. and from Birch Ave. to Elm Ave. The second portion will likely require replacing utilities, according to Martin. A feasibility study for $10,556 will be completed to understand the challenges, the cost to the city and the possible assessments required, similar to the CSAH 4 project.

With Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home orders in place until May 4, City Administrator Janette Bower shared her hopes of seeing facilities and businesses around town open again. She shared Hometown Crafts has reopened due to providing essential materials to the hospital. Greiman’s Printing will also reopen due to providing essential materials to agricultural businesses and the hospital. Bower discussed how the orders do not say that campgrounds have to be closed, so the city is currently planning to open the campgrounds as of the scheduled May 1. The bathrooms would be open since it is a public space, though informational signs with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be posted. Chief of police Naomi Plautz added statewide direction from Walz should come by the end of the week. Camp sites could also be used for Tri-County Health Care staff if a surge of COVID-19 patients occurs, according to Bower.

Mayor George Deiss shared an idea from Bower called the Great Howl where people go outside and scream at 8 p.m. in Alaska. Deiss posted his version of uniting in one voice on Facebook on April 15. Deiss invites the community to express their feelings of wanting to scream by proclaiming, “Yes, we are Wadena strong” at 6 p.m. daily.

In other actions, the board approved: