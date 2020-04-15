Wadena County property owners experiencing a hardship can now apply to have their property tax penalty fees waived, but you must apply by April 30.

The goal is to assist Wadena County taxpayer hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wadena County leaders agreed in a meeting Tuesday, April 14, that there is a need to provide relief to individual taxpayers experiencing layoffs and small businesses that were ordered to close.

The application process, to abate late 2020 property tax payment penalties and interest, is open to all Wadena County residents and business owners. Applicants must offer reasoning for their hardship to be considered, according to Wadena County Auditor Heather Olson.

This will extend the first half property taxes from the current due date of Friday, May 15, 2020 to Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers can print out a waiver application from the Wadena County website or they can contact the Auditor/Treasurer’s office for one to be mailed. For any other questions, visit the Wadena County website at www.co.wadena.mn.us or contact the Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer’s office at (218)631-7621.

The county board held off on a decision on this topic last week, hoping the state would take a stance on the topic. Instead the local board agreed to move ahead with the local relief with all in favor.

Emergency declaration extended

In other actions during the Tuesday, April 14 meeting, board members approved extending the emergency declaration through July 15, 2020, a period of 90 days. This state of emergency could be rolled back should conditions change rapidly. The declaration allows the county to operate as needed and seek emergency funding for work related to the COVID-19 emergency.