ST. PAUL — Minnesotans could pick up two bottles of wine or a 12-pack of beer along with their takeout or curbside pickup meals under a plan being pushed by state lawmakers.

A bipartisan group of state legislators, along with Minnesota restaurant owners are pushing Gov. Tim Walz to allow restaurants to sell sealed beer and wine with takeout orders. The alcoholic beverages haven't been explicitly authorized under Walz's executive order closing dine-in restaurants and bars to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The effort comes as the state nears its one-month mark since Walz approved that executive order. In the weeks since, restaurant owners have said they've lost 80-90% of their profits. Others have been hit harder and shuttered due to the threat posed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Mike Jennings, who manages three restaurants in the Twin Cities suburbs, said Minnesota restaurants need policymakers to "rescue" the industry by opening up the option to sell alcoholic beverages with takeout.

“As what’s happened to most people, this caught us offhand, off guard and really it’s getting down to right now who happened to have enough money in their account when this happened,” Jennings said. "Our goal is to not only survive now but equally as important to be there for our employees."

The plan has support among Democrats and Republicans in the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate, Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, said. And while it won't come up when lawmakers convene Tuesday, April 14, for the latest round of COVID-19 response, Koznick said they could advance the plan at a later date if Walz doesn't approve the plan in an executive measure.

The proposal wouldn't cover mixed drinks, Koznick said, as lawmakers split over whether restaurants should be able to offer that option as some worried it could lead to open container issues. And cities and municipalities would be able to opt-out.

“We’ll do our part by showing the legislative support for it but logistically, it would be easier if the governor used the executive power that he has to close the restaurants to also permit wine and beer to go,” Koznick said. “Wine and beer isn’t the most pressing issue right now, but the jobs are."

Seventeen states and municipalities have included wine and beer options in their restaurant takeout orders. Among them are Iowa, Wisconsin and the cities of Fargo and Grand Forks in North Dakota.

“I am totally supportive of that and we’ve been exploring it,” Walz told reporters Monday, April 13. And he recommended that lawmakers approve it Tuesday, teeing it up for him to sign into law the same day.

Walz also said his administration was working to determine whether he'd have authority under the state's peacetime emergency to approve it.