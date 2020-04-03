The recently received property tax statements in Otter Tail County contained information on the back-left side of the stubs that is not correct, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

The correct information is as follows: online credit card and electronic check payments can be made directly at either ottertail.visualgov.com/ or ottertailcountymn.us/pay-for/#business.

A convenience fee will be charged by the company that processes these payments with electronic checks at $2.00 per payment and credit cards at 2.85%.

Payments can also be made over the phone by calling the County Treasurer’s office at 218-998-8295. A convenience fee will apply.

For the above methods, please have your Parcel Number(s) available, which are labeled Property ID#.

Please use the back-right side of the stubs to report any address corrections or changes.