In an effort to take some pressure off those already hit by hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wadena City Council members approved two resolutions Tuesday, March 31, related to fees and payments to the city.

In swift action, during a conference call meeting, council members unanimously approved first a resolution providing for 90-day loan and interest payment deferrals for City of Wadena Fix-Up and MIF loans (April 1 - June 30), and then a resolution to waive March, April and May utility account late fees.

City administrator Janette Bower noted that the Wadena Development Authority board deferred loans under WDA authority Monday, March 30. The city council’s actions mirrored the WDA action on loans under their authority.

Council member Mark Lunde asked whether disconnections of utilities were still happening. At this time the city is not doing disconnections, Bower said. Part of the reason is because children are at home during the day and they do not wish to disconnect under those circumstances.

Council member Bruce Uselman asked about deposits, if those costs would be waived. Bower said she would look into that further to see if there was such a need as they do have the ability to waive those costs.

The Wadena City Council sitting as the Board of Review will meet again by electronic means on Tuesday, April 14 at 3 pm. The public can join in by phone. The call-in number for this meeting is: 1-464-749-3122. Access code: 265-788-653.

