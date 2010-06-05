ST. PAUL — First responders on Thursday, March 26, took to the Capitol steps to voice their frustration with the Minnesota Legislature for skipping a proposal to cover the emergency workers under the state's workers' compensation program.

Firefighters, police officers, nurses, corrections workers and others working in public health said they would remain on the hook for the cost of their health care and sick leave if they contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, while on the front lines. And they turned their focus to Gov. Tim Walz, asking him to issue an executive order covering them under the workers' compensation program.

State lawmakers were set to meet later Thursday to take up a large emergency response bill, which was expected to include as much as $356 million in additional supports for child care providers, small businesses, homeless shelters, food banks and needy families. But the emergency workers said their request had been knocked out in secret negotiations after four legislative leaders failed to agree it was needed.

"After what happened yesterday in the dark of night, I'm mad, I feel let down, I feel betrayed," Minnesota Professional Firefighters President Chris Parsons said. "First responders have been thrown into this battle totally undefended. We're being exposed, we're being quarantined, it's just a matter of time before we are sickened. First responders don't have the option to work from home."

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said the measure was removed from a larger response bill because not all four legislative leaders agreed to it. He said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, fought to defend it but Republican leaders opposed it. The meetings between legislative leaders were private and recordings weren't made available to the public as of Thursday morning.

The measure had bipartisan support and its authors, a Senate Republican and House Democrat, on Thursday said they were disappointed to see it dropped from the final response bill. Both said their respective caucuses, which hold control in the Legislature, viewed it as a priority and would continue working to get the plan approved.

The final bill that state lawmakers were set to take up Thursday had not yet been filed for public view as of late Thursday morning.

Winkler said all pieces of the omnibus response bill had to be approved by all four legislative caucuses — House and Senate Democrats and Republicans — before it could be included in the final proposal. And no amendments were set to be considered Thursday.

Summaries of proposals considered in legislative "informal working groups" held over the phone included funding for motel beds for homeless individuals exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms of respiratory illness. It would also give a $9 million boost for regional food banks and 400 food shelves around the state. The funding would also help pay to transport food around the state to elderly, disabled and quarantined Minnesotans.

Lawmakers also included some of the top issues raised by people around the state who've lost work, got sick, had to stay home with kids or otherwise adjust their lives as COVID-19, the sickness stemmed by the coronavirus, spread. and they'll decide whether to extend the governor's authority in a peacetime emergency.

None of the working group calls included public input and the conversations weren't recorded, despite the fact that the calls were meant to take the place of public hearings while lawmakers were on recess from the Capitol for the last nine days.

As of Thursday, 346 cases had been reported in Minnesota, and the second death related to the disease was reported . And the number of those requiring hospitalization grew to 31, up five from the day before.

One of those was a person who worked in the House of Representatives. And at least two legislators, Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, and Rep. John Koznick, R-Lakeville, said they were at home in self-quarantine after interacting with people believed to have COVID-19.

At the Capitol, lawmakers prepared to spread out across parts of the House and Senate chambers to social distance. And the public was asked to watch the floor sessions remotely, rather than in-person in St. Paul. A sign on the second floor, where the lawmakers meet on the House and Senate floors, was closed to press and the public on Thursday.

The Minnesota House of Representatives planned to meet in session at noon and the Senate was scheduled to meet at 2 p.m.

Walz on Wednesday announced a new stay-at-home order statewide.

