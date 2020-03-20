ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will join the daily Minnesota Department of Health media briefing to provide an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Department of Revenue.

Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann will join Walz.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time.

