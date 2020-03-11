ST. PAUL — State health officials on Friday, March 13, announced that five more individuals tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota, bringing the number of cases confirmed in the state to 14.

Department of Health officials announced the new cases ahead of a press conference at the Capitol on Friday afternoon where they set in place new community mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness that stems from the coronavirus.

Cases have been detected in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright Counties, according to the Department of Health's website. Five-hundred-and-fifty-five people had been tested for the illness as of Friday.

Each of the cases was related to travel or interaction with someone who has traveled, department of health officials said. But to mitigate further spread, the officials announced they would call on Minnesotans to cancel or postpone events with 250 people or more in attendance and limit gatherings of people vulnerable to the illness to under 10.

"We're trying to slow down and spread out the impact of coronavirus in Minnesota," Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Gov. Tim Walz announced a peacetime emergency in Minnesota, saying it would open up options like calling on the National Guard in the event of continued spread of COVID-19. He likened the move to sign the executive order to opening a toolbox.

"We are going into a heightened state of readiness to prepare Minnesotans," Walz said. "We are not taking a tool out of it as of today."

Health officials said they would keep Minnesota schools open but would encourage "social distancing" measures to reduce crowding of students. They pointed to global data that shows children are at a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 and raised concerns about students losing access to free and reduced-price meals and other services as a result of closing schools. They also said closing the schools would interrupt learning and force many parents to stay home.

The Minnesota State High School League on Friday also announced that it would cancel all prep sports activities.

The Minnesota Legislature was set to continue meeting next week after announcing late Thursday that it would cancel all hearings and meetings Friday and over the weekend. Legislative leaders walked back access to the House chamber on Thursday.

Ahead of the decision, several professional groups announced that they would suspend their planned rally days at the Capitol this year to avoid the potential transmission of COVID-19.

The University of Minnesota this week announced that it would hold all classes online rather than in-person and the colleges and universities of Minnesota State said they would extend spring break a week to avoid the potential spread. And professional and collegiate athletic associations began announcing the cancellation of major tournaments or said they would hold games without fans in the stadiums.

