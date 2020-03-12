The Wadena Liquor Store will start a process of determining what the future business might need to do to grow into the future.

City Council members entered an agreement with Dakota Worldwide to conduct a feasibility study during the last regular council meeting Tuesday, March 10. The study would be conducted at a cost of about $7,000 plus expenses. It could take about six months to complete.

The city budgeted up to $10,000 for this study. Two other firms offered quotes. One being twice the budgeted amount and another did not provide a cost or much knowledge.

Dakota Worldwide was a firm recommended by City Administrator Janette Bower after she recalled working with them for a redesign of the Menahga Liquor Store in 2017.

The outcome of the study will include the determination of the feasibility of either expanding and remodeling the existing store or razing and rebuilding.

Liquor Store manager Tim Booth said in the process of finding a firm, he has learned valuable information about what this business could look like. He said changes in Hwy 10 and the time involved in a study meant this project could be years out.

One audience member was in attendance and witnessed an incredibly speedy meeting. Much of the business was completed in 15 minutes. Mayor George Deiss apologized that there was not more to take in. The visitor seemed pleased with the outcome saying she was hungry anyway.

In other actions, the council approved:

Annexing land located in Compton Township in Otter Tail County, one property belonging to Derek and Amber Kern and another belonging to Andrew and Dominique Browne. Both annexation petitions were received Dec. 31, 2019, for the purpose of building new single family homes and receiving city services to the homes.

Concerning those properties, council members approved amending the city of Wadena zoning map by rezoning those Otter Tail County parcels as R-1 residential. The parcels are located along 11th Street SW at the end of Irving Ave. SW. and King Ave. SW and adjacent to current Wadena municipal boundary.

A stump grinding proposal from Carr’s Tree Service. The city also received a proposal from Triple S Services of Verndale.

A resolution adjusting year end transfers with all in favor.

Hiring Ivy Hoehnel as a part-time front desk clerk at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center with all in favor.

Purchasing six Motorola portable radios. Chief of Police Naomi Plautz, shared that the cost of the radios was $26,497.68 from Granite Electronics with all in favor. There was $30,000 budgeted for this item. These radios are basically mini computers worth $5,800 a piece.

Longtime city staff retiring

Wadena City Council members accepted a resignation from Kenny Kneisl from the Wadena Fire Department effective June 6, 2020. Kneisl has served on the department for over 30 years. He had this to say in a letter to the city staff:

“Being a firefighter has been a very important part of my life. The many experiences we have fought and discussed together over the years will always be cherished. I have decided that it is time for me to move on to more time with family and let another young person get the chance to have this great opportunity and experience in their life.”

The council also accepted a letter of retirement from Rick Schwartz, who has been employed with the city in the Light and Water Department for over 43 years. His last day is April 30. Schwartz said in a letter that he would miss his co-workers and he has enjoyed his time with the city.