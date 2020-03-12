Wadena County commissioners gave a nod to a draft for a new intersection of Hwy 10 and County Road 169 in Otter Tail County during their regular board meeting Tuesday, March 10. Wadena County Highway Engineer Ryan Odden noted that under this plan the county vacates this section of roadway from their system, but still maintains it. The roadway is known by many names including 11th Street, 640th Ave, County Road 169 and the Wadena Line Road. The proposal is that the new portion of road from about Greenwood Ave. to Hwy 10 would include a slight S-curve that both slows traffic and creates a 90-degree angle with Hwy 10, compared to a current slight angle. The change, prompted by a planned construction of a Tri-County Health Care complex, was recommended for safety purposes, but it does place the small section of road into Otter Tail County.

“I think in the interest of public safety, we should go with what’s drafted,” Commissioner Chuck Horsager said.

“We should be in support of this,” Odden said in confirmation.

By vacating the current road section, the county is still planning to continue plowing the new section as it is just another 300 feet at the end of their road, Odden said. Otter Tail County Highway officials expressed they were not interested in taking over authority of the section of roadway, according to Odden.

Otter Tail County Engineer Charles Grotte noted in a letter of correspondence that OTC is not the road authority for 640th Ave., thus they have no jurisdiction over the road. Compton Township is the road authority and approval would need to be worked out with them. Recent changes including an annexation of the property now put the roadway under City of Wadena authority.

Commissioner Bill Stearns found it troubling that Otter Tail County expressed a lack of interest in the section of road considering they are going to be getting tax money from this development, namely property taxes from the new clinic.

"Before anybody gets hungup on who's the road authority when this is all done, we really need to think about what's the safest intersection for the public," Odden said.

Odden said that it made sense to designate this roadway as a County State Aid Highway in order to help pay for its maintenance, but that small section that would be out of the county would not be included in the funding formula.

"I wouldn't call that a deal breaker," Odden said.

One MnDOT official threw out the idea in a previous meeting that they should consider making Greenwood Ave. a state aid highway. Commissioners also showed favor toward that idea as that route is expected to see an increase in traffic as it could be a popular route from the north rather than entering in on Hwy 10. Odden suggested it may be a preferred route for those leaving the hospital in order to avoid a left-hand turn across Hwy 10. That intersection is planned to maintain a 60 mile per hour speed limit, a fact that has brought up safety concerns from hospital staff in previous discussions.

Under “state aid” designation, the city street, Greenwood Ave., could be brought up to state aid standards -- paved -- using state aid highway funding, commissioners believed. To date, Commissioner Bill Stearns said the county has not used county funding for state aid highways and they would not plan to for this roadway either.

Stearns suggested that Odden begin talks with the city of Wadena to redevelop Greenwood Ave. as a possible state aid road. The city recently reached an agreement with TCHC to provide a utility extension along Greenwood to connect to the planned healthcare complex.

The board also felt that the hospital should be briefed on the idea in case that changes the design of travel or signage to the new development.

