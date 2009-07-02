Republicans in MN District 9 held their endorsing convention Saturday, March 7, in Little Falls. They officially endorsed Senator Paul Gazelka in MN Senate District 9, Representative John Poston in MN House District 9A, and Representative Ron Kresha in MN House District 9B. All three were running unopposed and were endorsed by acclamation.

Senator Gazelka is currently serving his third term in the Senate. He owns a small business in Baxter.

John Poston was first elected to the House in 2016. He previously served as the Mayor of Lake Shore. John spent over 20 years as a retail executive. He currently is a partner in the restaurant business in the Brainerd area. His committee assignments include Agriculture and Food Finance and Policy, Corrections, and Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy.

Ron Kresha was first elected to the House in 2013. He was the Co-Founder and CFO of Atomic Learning and is currently CEO of the Golden Shovel Agency. His committee assignments include Ways and Means, and Commerce. His B.A. from St. Cloud State University was in English with a minor in aviation, but he has a life-long interest in technology.