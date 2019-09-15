MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, March 5, said the administration would "continue to lean into" coronavirus response and prevention efforts during a tour of 3M's Innovation Center.

The Minnesota-based company produces respiratory masks and have recently ticked up the company's capacity to manufacture the masks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Pence, who is the Trump administration's point person in handling the coronavirus pandemic, thanked 3M leaders for their work in increasing production of the supplies used to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness spurred by the coronavirus and said the company is "playing a vital role in the health of our nation."

Facing potential shortages of the masks and of tests used to detect COVID-19, Congress and the Trump administration would work to extend legal protections that would allow 3M and other manufacturers to sell another type of mask and press to make more tests available, Pence said.

"I just want to ensure the people of this great state that, at the president's direction, we're going to continue to lean into this," Pence said, per a White House press pool report.

The visit comes as the nation grapples with a growing number of cases of the illness, and a day after the state department of health reported that two passengers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had had contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 and directed to self-quarantine.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced an $8.3 billion package to combat the virus. The bill moves now to President Trump's desk for approval. Pence told reporters he was encouraged to see the legislation advance. Both of Minnesota's senators, both Democrats, supported the measure and in a statement said the state could expect to see $10 million as part of the package.

“The outbreak of coronavirus requires a swift response from the United States so that we can limit its spread and care for those who have been infected or exposed,” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. “This is an important agreement for our country and the additional funding will help states, local governments, and tribes prepare to confront the virus and will aid in the rapid development of a vaccine.”

And at the Minnesota Capitol, lawmakers continued work on an emergency transfer to provide the state Department of Health funds it needed to contain and treat the illness.

Pence during the visit expressed condolences for the 11 Americans that have died from the illness. And said that the administration would seek to increase inspections of nursing homes in an effort to limit the spread to elderly adults, for whom the virus can be most dangerous.

The illness posed a lesser threat to the "average American," Pence said, and healthy individuals need not buy face masks. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus coordinator, echoed Pence's guidance about healthy people buying masks and said the masks are more helpful in preventing the spread of the virus when used by sick individuals to block the spread of virus particles.

"So it will protect others from your germs," Birx said, according to a transcript of the meeting. "So, wearing this as a healthy person will not protect you. But a sick person wearing this mask will help protect others from getting infected."

Pence told 3M CEO Mike Roman that the company was "playing a vital role in the health of our nation,” and thanked Roman and state health officials as well as Gov. Tim Walz for their work in addressing the coronavirus.

Pence was scheduled to fly to Washington state on Thursday following his time in Minnesota. And his wife Karen Pence was slated to hold a fundraising event for Trump's reelection campaign Thursday night in St. Paul.

At the state Capitol, Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill to transfer $5 million to fund coronavirus-related response and treatment efforts on a voice vote. Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, said the funding is one of legislative leaders' top bipartisan priorities.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm has tentatively said that $25 million will be required to investigate the disease, monitor the outbreak, update the public, coordinate statewide response activities and conduct laboratory analysis.