DFL voters from the region strongly backed former Vice President Joe Biden out of a five person field, while Republicans showed support for the only candidate on their ballot, President Donald Trump.

Likewise, Minnesota voters of the Republican party, not surprisingly, put 97% of their votes behind President Trump.

DFL voters from the state backed Joe Biden with 39% of the votes; then Bernie Sanders with 30%; Elizabeth Warren with 15%; Tulsi Gabbard had 8%; and Amy Klobuchar 6%. Remaining candidates took 1% or less of the vote.

According to the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's unofficial results, Biden won the majority of statewide and congressional delegates in the state, with 12 statewide and 26 from the state's eight congressional districts, in total taking 38. Sanders took 9 statewide delegates and 18 congressional, totaling 27. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren took third place, with 15% of the vote and 10 total delegates. Other candidates did not meet the 15% threshold to win delegates.

The following are results from area election sites:

Unofficial Wadena County results

Republicans supported Trump with 99.31% of the total of 577 votes.

DFL top vote getters included:

Joe Biden, 48.35% (337)

Bernie Sanders, 25.11% (175)

Michael Bloomberg, 9.9% (69)

Elizabeth Warren, 7.32% (51)

Amy Klobuchar, 6.6% (46)

Wadena County had 100% of precincts reported by 11:23 p.m. Out of a total of 7,732 registered voters, 1,274 cast a ballot for this election.

Unofficial Otter Tail County results

Republicans supported Trump with 98% of the total of 2,400 votes received.

DFL

Joe Biden, 52% (2,166),

Bernie Sanders, 19%(801),

Elizabeth Warren, 10% (404),

Michael Bloomberg, 9% (388),

Amy Klobuchar, 7% (285)

Otter Tail County had 100% of its precincts reported by 11:03 p.m. Of 36,571 registered voters, 6,601 voted in this election.

To see a detailed breakdown by precinct, visit the Secretary of State website here.