The Maslowski Wellness and Research Center brought in some extra traffic with the presidential primary election as people came simply to vote or stopped for a visit before or after their workout. In the morning, election officials commented on the slow start and checked in with each other about how many people had come to their station. One woman, who has voted in Wadena for over 30 years, stopped by after swimming to check about voting and received her “I voted” sticker following the quick voting process.

The afternoon lunch hour boded a slow turnout as well, leaving election officials to hope for people to come after work. With polling stations set up around the gym in Minnesota’s return to the primary system, three election officials talked about how the primary system also created some confusion, including on what was being voted for.

Wadena residents came to vote on issues such as health care, LGBT rights, recognition of racial divides, equitable systems, beating incumbent Donald Trump, college tuition, how America is viewed in other countries, equal taxes for equal wages, education rights, climate change, appointment of judges and a conservative viewpoint on life. Twelve people agreed to an interview, with eleven sharing which candidate they voted for including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Dean Krogstad voted for Biden saying, “Well, because I’m a Democrat,” though his first choice was Sen. Amy Klobuchar before she dropped out on Monday. Katherine Ribeiro also voted for Biden with hopes of a Warren-Biden or Klobuchar-Biden ticket. Walter Ribeiro’s vote for Biden came after considering Sanders, who Walter was concerned would not win in the conservative states with indecisive voters and because of his more liberal ideas.

For Megan and Eric Clapp, who voted for Warren, the reasons were because of her thoughtful plans and the way she includes and engages with underserved communities. Another voter, who preferred to remain anonymous, noted their vote for Warren because of her care for the middle class.

“(She knows) you’re not going to overthrow the whole system but that there are ways that the system can work better for everyone and I think that’s a really important thing. And she with the plans that she’s released and has and the way that she’s spoken in the debates, she has a finger on that pulse of kind of what levers to pull within the system to make it more equitable,” Eric said.

One voter who preferred to remain anonymous stated they voted for Sanders because he has the best chance of beating Trump. Kim Strickland agreed with this sentiment in her vote for Sanders.

“Because I hope that everybody else is going to (vote for Sanders), just to get Trump out of office is basically what. That and I guess we need a little bit of change,” Strickland said.

Brady Motschenbacher wants changes too.

“I think health care’s a human right, I think education’s a human right and enough is enough, we need to be the country I know we can be,” Motschenbacher said.

Viola Nelson and Marie Vagle said their votes were for Trump.

“I like him,” Vagle said in sharing why she voted for Trump.

Another topic two interviewed voters talked about are their hopes for a female president, whether in this election or a future one.

“I would love to see a female in the highest office,” Megan said in sharing why she voted for Warren.

Katherine shared that we haven’t reached a time where a woman can win president, “that ceiling is still way too strong,” she said in reference to the glass ceiling metaphor.

“It was too much to hope to be president so I didn’t vote and wasn’t going to vote for any of the women to run as president and lose again but I’m hoping that they’ll get a nice VP slot this time and we can edge up just a bit and maybe next time we can set the bar higher and go for a woman president. But woman VP sits fine with me,” Katherine said after sharing her Warren-Biden or Klobuchar-Biden ticket hopes.

For now, Wadena voters have until 8 p.m. at the Wellness Center to cast their votes.