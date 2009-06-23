The Presidential Nomination Primary Election will be held at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center gymnasium located at 17 Fifth Street SW for City of Wadena residents.

Minnesota has not participated in a presidential nomination primary election in many years having used the caucus meetings in its place. Voters participating in this election will need to choose their preferred party ballot when signing in at the registration tables. This is different from other primary and general elections. The voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., March 3.

Typically polling places are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. except the following townships are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Aldrich, 18118 150TH St., Verndale;

Bullard, 170TH St., Staples;

Huntersville and Lyons and Orton, Nimrod Community Hall, 23276 St. Hwy 227 N., Nimrod;

Leaf River, Courthouse Auditorium, 415 Jefferson St. S., Wadena;

Meadow, 29468 189TH Ave., Sebeka;

Redeye and Rockwood, Sebeka Fire Hall, 105 MN Ave. E., Sebeka;

Wing River, 18006 181st Ave., Verndale;

Blowers.

Bluffton Township will open at 8 a.m.

City of Aldrich, City of Nimrod and Shell River Township vote by mail ballot and there is no voting at the polls on Election Day.

To find more on voting and elections visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting or sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/election-day-voting/

Who is on the ballot?

The Democratic presidential field has shrunk in recent days. As of Sunday, contenders still in the Democratic race will be:

Joe Biden,

Michael Bloomberg,

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard,

Sen. Amy Klobuchar,

Sen. Bernie Sanders,

Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

There will be several Democratic candidates still listed on Minnesota's ballot that have dropped out since the party submitted its list of candidates in December 2019. Even though their names may be on the ballot, they are no longer candidates in the national nomination contest.

The only candidate listed on Republicans' ballots will be incumbent President Donald Trump. Republicans can also write in alternative picks.

There are no other political offices besides presidential on either parties' primary ballots.