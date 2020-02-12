The Wadena Airport has received $135,000 from the United States Department of Transportation to seal the pavement on runways, taxiways and the apron.

The funds are part of a $520.5 million national investment, with $2.45 million going towards airport safety and infrastructure grants in Minnesota, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. The Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.42 billion in over 2,000 American airports for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.

The grants to airports in Minnesota include the following awards: