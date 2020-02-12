The Wadena Airport has received $135,000 from the United States Department of Transportation to seal the pavement on runways, taxiways and the apron.
The funds are part of a $520.5 million national investment, with $2.45 million going towards airport safety and infrastructure grants in Minnesota, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. The Trump Administration has invested a historic $11.42 billion in over 2,000 American airports for safety and infrastructure improvements since January 2017.
The grants to airports in Minnesota include the following awards:
- $59,040 to Aitkin Municipal Field to install perimeter fencing;
- $466,450 to Bemidji Airport to acquire rescue and firefighting safety equipment and to expand the airport apron;
- $150,000 to Cloquet-Carlton County Airport to acquire snow removal equipment;
- $67,500 to Grand Marais Airport for obstruction marking and lighting;
- $841,500 to Range Regional Airport in Hibbing to acquire rescue and firefighting equipment and to update its Airport Master Plan;
- $281,263 to Airlake Airport in Lakeville to install taxiway lighting;
- $332,234 to St. Paul Downtown Airport for access road rehabilitation;
- $117,000 to Walker Municipal Airport to install a runway visual guidance system and for airport beacon reconstruction.