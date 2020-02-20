Area voters have a chance to weigh in on this year’s Presidential candidates, debate resolutions for the party platform, elect new precinct chairs and select delegates for the upcoming conventions at precinct caucuses Feb. 25.

“The precinct caucus remains the place to take the first step to get involved politically in your community,” Stan Carlson of Staples, a member of the Wadena County Republicans said in a news release. “It gives you a place to meet your neighbors and talk about issues you think are important for your community, state, and nation.”

“Our precinct caucuses signal the start of the 2020 elections in Minnesota, which are sure to be some of the most fiercely contested political battles in our state’s history,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin in a news release. “I encourage all Minnesotans to attend their precinct caucuses, engage with their neighbors, and make their voices heard.”

Wadena County DFL

Wadena County Democratic-Farmer Labor members gather at the Sebeka School’s science rooms and Wadena-Deer Creek School’s commons area. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. with the caucuses starting at 7 p.m. at both locations.

Wadena County Republican

Wadena County Republicans gather at 7 p.m. in Sebeka, Verndale and Wadena sites.

Those in Lyons, Meadow, Rockwood, North Germany, Orton, Red Eye, Blueberry, Huntersville and Shell River townships, and cities of Nimrod, Sebeka and Menahga will go to the Sebeka High School Media Center.

Those in the city of Aldrich, Verndale or Staples, and townships of Aldrich, Bullard, Thomastown and Wing River will meet at the Verndale School library.

Those in Leaf River and Wadena townships, and precincts 1-3 in the city of Wadena will meet at the Donovan Hall at the Wadena Pizza Ranch.

Otter Tail County DFL

Wadena area caucuses in Otter Tail County take place at the New York Mills High School commons area for the following residents from Blowers, Bluffton City, Bluffton Township., Butler, Compton, Deer Creek City, Deer Creek Township., Homestead, Newton, New York Mills, Otto, Paddock and Wadena Precinct 4. Registration at 6:30 p.m. and event starts at 7 p.m.

Otter Tail County Republican

Wadena area caucuses in Otter Tail County take place at the New York Mills Secondary library at 7 p.m for the following residents from Blowers, Bluffton City, Bluffton Township., Butler, Compton, Deer Creek City, Deer Creek Township., Homestead, Newton, New York Mills, Otto, Paddock and Wadena Precinct 4.

Otter Tail County has seven caucus locations throughout the county. If you are not sure where your precinct caucuses will take place, the Minnesota secretary of State’s Office provides specific locations at https://caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.