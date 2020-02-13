During the January 2020 Fire Relief meeting, members passed an increase to the relief from $2,805 per year of service to $3,200 to the retirement benefits that are available to all firefighters. Firefighters can begin drawing that pension once they are age 50 and after at least 10 years of service as a paid-on-call firefighter and the retiring member must separate from their paid-on-call duties.

After discussion all council members were in favor of the increase. The Fire Relief fund is currently funded at 115.1%. The increased annual pension amount will be taken from the Fire Relief fund and because that fund is fully funded at this time, there is not an added cost to the general fund -- no added cost to the city. If an unfunded liability does occur, it is amortized over a 10-year period to determine the amount the city will have to contribute to fully fund the plan. Relief members explained that the rise and fall of the fund is based on the stock market. In lean times, the group explained they move to more conservative stock options through their advisor. In those lean times, the city may need to contribute to the fund. Otherwise, the fund gets assistance through fundraising efforts and state aid.

