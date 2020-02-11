ST. PAUL — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday, Feb. 11, appeared poised to place third in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary election, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

With 50% of precincts reporting, Sanders came out in the top spot in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary contest with 26.5% of the vote. Buttigieg came in just behind Sanders with 23.8% of the vote, and Klobuchar won 19.9% of the primary vote, with half of the precincts reporting.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts trailed Klobuchar with 9.5% of the vote and former Vice President Joe Biden came in fifth in the race with 8.3% of the vote.

The state is a small-scale win in terms of the delegates it offers up for the Democratic National Committee's nominating convention this summer, but politicos say it can jump-start or stall out a candidate's hopes at advancing depending on how well they do in the Granite State. Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang, who'd been vying for the Democratic nomination, on Tuesday evening announced they would suspend their campaigns after partial vote totals came out.

Suffolk University political research director David Paleologos told the Boston Globe that Tuesday's primary "is really about saving face and finishing third," which could give Klobuchar a boost moving to Nevada and beyond.

Klobuchar came out of the Iowa caucuses in roughly fifth place behind Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren and Biden. And she quickly claimed success in that state before jetting off for a week of campaigning in New Hampshire. Ultimately confusion around the results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses would obscure a clear winner until days later, and in the meantime, Democratic candidates each found ways to forge forward.

By some measures, Klobuchar succeeded in gaining traction in the Granite State even prior to Tuesday's contest as she picked up newspaper endorsements from New Hampshire's statewide newspaper The Union Leader, as well as The Keene Sentinel and Seacoast Media Group. And she boasted 25 endorsements in the state heading into the primary, with current and former state representatives supporting her campaign.

Just days before voters were set to go to the polls, a Feb. 9 Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll showed Klobuchar had risen to third place in New Hampshire, polling at 14% behind Sanders of Vermont in first (27%) and Buttigieg (19%). Sanders won the state's second-in-the-nation presidential primary in 2016. Emerson College has also polled Klobuchar third behind Sanders and Buttigieg.

Klobuchar's rise in the polls comes on the heels of her performance last week in a Democratic candidate debate in Manchester. Her performance there fueled a $3 million outpouring in campaign contributions, her campaign said.