ST. PAUL — Dozens of supporters and opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 crude oil pipeline on Friday, Jan. 31, made their final pitches to state regulators who were days away from weighing the project's fate.

Testifiers asked the panel to consider jobs, safety, health, faith, tribal treaty rights, the future, the region and the state's economic vitality as they take up discussions next week about the adequacy of the project's updated environmental impact statement and again consider the certificates and permits that could allow construction on the project to move forward.

The panel in 2018 approved the certificates and permit for the $2.6 billion pipeline project. But after environmental advocates and tribal leaders challenged the decision, the Minnesota Court of Appeals in June deemed the project's environmental impact statement inadequate and called on state officials to re-write it.

A potential oil spill would have minimal impacts on Spirit Lake and the Lake Superior watershed, the revised assessment found. And Enbridge officials, along with other groups working to get the pipeline project underway said that should give regulators another reason to grant Enbridge needed permits.

Environmental groups, scientists, tribal officials and others, meanwhile, said the environmental assessment was inadequate and called on the commission to reject the project.

Ahead of the commission's latest discussion about the pipeline replacement project and a route permit for the pipeline set to replace Enbridge's existing 50-year-old Line 3, thousands submitted written testimony and dozens came before the commission on Friday to weigh in on the updated environmental impact statement and the project itself.

Advocates on all sides of the issue packed a hearing room and another overflow room at the Capitol complex. And, one-by-one, people gave their opinions about the project for two minutes at a time for nearly seven hours.

A handful used their time to pray, read scripture or call for a moment of silent spiritual introspection. One woman knelt before the panel and begged the commissioners to reject the project's permits. Others attempted to illustrate their arguments with photos, scientific studies and other props.

"The people of Duluth are in no way convinced that their waterways will be protected by the Line 3 project," Allen Richardson said as he lifted a jar of murky water and a tarball from the site of the Enbridge Line 6B oil spill in Michigan. "We can do without this in our lakes and our rivers and in our estuary."

Labor unions, construction workers, local lawmakers and business owners stood to support the pipeline's construction and urged commissioners to consider the jobs and revenue boost it could provide northern Minnesota.

"This company has hired all the best workers, I mean you've heard it all today," Joe Kramer, who'd worked in construction for 35 years, said. "We have thousands of men and women who are ready to get this project started. I am in support of this project and I hope you'll approve it."

Enbridge's proposed pipeline would carry 760,000 barrels of oil (31,920,000 gallons) per day from Alberta, Canada, to the Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. A spokeswoman for Enbridge on Friday said she was encouraged to see the process moving forward.

Members of the panel didn't give any indication Friday of how they'd come down on the project's environmental impact statement, certificate of need or route permit. The Public Utilities Commission is again set to take up the discussion on Monday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

Duluth News Tribune reporter Jimmy Lovrien contributed to this report from Duluth.