ST. PAUL — The state should be barred from collecting data tracking a voter's party preference in Minnesota's presidential primary contests, a handful of Republican lawmakers said Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Weeks before Minnesota voters are set to cast their ballots in the nominating contests, Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, proposed that the Legislature take swift action to prevent the voter information from getting out and that it purge information taken from tens of thousands who've voted early.

Scott is the latest to call for restrictions on the release of voter data in the state's first presidential primary election in nearly 30 years. But her plan went further than Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party leaders and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon's proposals in limiting information collected about voter preferences. And it split with what other GOP leaders have said about the topic.

Scott and a handful of other Republican lawmakers said they'd heard from constituents worried about having their partisan affiliation outed by the state's political parties or others. And they put forth a plan to prevent the collection of that information so that it couldn't be shared.

"Your vote is your business," Scott told reporters at the Capitol. "This is another data privacy issue and we need to honor what the public is saying back to us about this process."

But the plan hit a snag even before it was released.

A key Senate leader said she wouldn't support it and DFL Party leaders and Simon said they'd need compromises in the plan to comply with national party requirements.

Simon, Minnesota's top election official, has put forth a plan that would allow the voter data to be used exclusively by national parties to certify the results of state primaries. And it would allow voters to opt-out of having their partisan affiliation released.

Kiffmeyer and Minnesota Republican Party leaders have said they oppose that plan as well.

“Voting in the primary has already started and we can’t change the rules now," Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, said Wednesday. Kiffmeyer chairs the committee that would take up the bill.

Kiffmeyer and Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said national political parties require the lists to seat Minnesota delegates at national party nominating conventions. Martin has said that without the data, Minnesota might not have representation at national nominating conventions this summer.

Scott and other GOP lawmakers rejected the idea that the national parties would block Minnesota delegates from participating in the candidate nomination process.

GOP, DFL and Legal Marijuana Now Party leaders have vowed to keep the lists private or to skip viewing them at the state level at all. While lists of voters that cast ballots in each primary will be available to each of the parties, the candidates for whom they cast their ballots will remain private. Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party hasn't publicly commented about its plan for the data.