During the design phase of water and sanitary sewer services on Hwy 10 it was discovered that the sanitary sewer for The Depot runs under the railroad tracks and Hwy 10 to a sewer main on the north side of the highway.

That's not exactly a good place for it to go should there be any maintenance needs, and Wadena Public Works Director Dan Kovar is concerned that there may be some maintenance issues in the near future.

To remedy the issue, the city council agreed to enter into a professional services contract with Bolton & Menk to come up with a reroute plan. The agreement, coming in at a cost of $9,700, would determine the best path forward.

Ups and downs of revenue

A report from Wadena Municipal Liquor Store showed 2019 was a good year with the store taking in roughly $90,000 more than 2018. That's a total of $2,439,226.51 for the year. The report showed only June and September had lower revenue than the previous year.

The Wellness Center, in contrast, saw a drop in revenue of nearly $27,000 from 2018 to 2019.

In other actions, the council approved: