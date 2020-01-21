During the design phase of water and sanitary sewer services on Hwy 10 it was discovered that the sanitary sewer for The Depot runs under the railroad tracks and Hwy 10 to a sewer main on the north side of the highway.
That's not exactly a good place for it to go should there be any maintenance needs, and Wadena Public Works Director Dan Kovar is concerned that there may be some maintenance issues in the near future.
To remedy the issue, the city council agreed to enter into a professional services contract with Bolton & Menk to come up with a reroute plan. The agreement, coming in at a cost of $9,700, would determine the best path forward.
Ups and downs of revenue
A report from Wadena Municipal Liquor Store showed 2019 was a good year with the store taking in roughly $90,000 more than 2018. That's a total of $2,439,226.51 for the year. The report showed only June and September had lower revenue than the previous year.
The Wellness Center, in contrast, saw a drop in revenue of nearly $27,000 from 2018 to 2019.
In other actions, the council approved:
- An amended employee wellness plan that provides for a City contribution in the amount of $2,000 towards the Wellness Program (this amount is broken down by each department and is budgeted in the 2020 budget); free use of the Whitetail Run Golf Course and carts for an annual golf outing; free use of the MAS for an annual wellness kickoff event, for all employees to be able to use the facility free of charge, provide information and to promote wellness.
- The contract for administrative services with Missouri Basin Municipal Power Agency dba Missouri River Energy Services, Western Area Power Administration, and the City of Wadena.
- A resolution amending the Wadena Municipal Electric Services Rules and Regulations Policy. The amending language reiterates that the lease agreement is between the rental property owner and tenant. The City is not a third party to the lease agreement and is not responsible for verifying the information provided by the tenant. Another section also states that any discrepancies regarding a tenant’s request to end service is resolved between the tenant and the rental property owner, as opposed to the City and rental property owner.
- Purchase of a 2020 police squad car. The vehicle was budgeted for. This approval is for the actual purchase of a 2020 Ford Explorer from Mills Ford of Baxter for $33,127. The other quote from Park Rapids Ford was slightly higher.
- Designating the Wadena Pioneer Journal as the City’s official newspaper.
- Setting the time and date of regular council meetings at 5 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month.
- Council member Bruce Uselman as the acting mayor in the mayors absence.
- Designating the following institutions as depositories of city funds: Mid-Central Federal Savings Bank, Wadena State Bank, Central Minnesota Credit Union and Charles Schwab.
- Designating Pederson and Pederson PA as the City’s 2020 Criminal and Civic Legal Counsel.
- Confirming the mayor’s reappointment of Rosemary Kostrzewski to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board. The board includes the following members, Toby Pierce, Gary Sellman, Ryan Damlo, Kostrzewski and Wade Miller.
- The mayor’s reappointment of Jake Heppner, Sandie Rentz, and Karen Wallgren to the Library Board. The board includes the following members: Bonnie Ealy, Julie Deiss, Jessica Keddy, Darlene Leonard, Maria Marthaler, Tricia Taggert, Heppner, Rentz, Wallgren and George Deiss- ex-officio.
- Confirming the appointment of Dean Kallevig and Marlin Martin. Their terms begin on Jan. 31, 2020 and end Jan. 31, 2023. Other Planning Commission board members include Thomas Angier, Robert Grendahl, Steve Roth and Bruce Uselman - ex-officio. There is also one vacancy on the board.
- Renewing Kristen Betts’ massage therapy business license. Betts does business at Raindrop Relaxation at 767 Jefferson St. N.
- The mayor’s submission of a Sourcewell ballot voting for City Administrator Janette Bower as a Sourcewell ex-officio chief executive officer.
- A temporary liquor license for the Wadena Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce will hold an event on February 14. The event will include alcohol and requires a temporary liquor license.