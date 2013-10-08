ST. PAUL — An Inver Grove Heights small business owner and former state lawmaker on Wednesday, Jan. 15, announced that she would launch a bid to challenge U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.

Republican Regina Barr said she planned to throw her hat in the ring for Minnesota's Second District Congressional seat because she felt the district that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 should be served by someone more willing to work with the president. Craig, a Democrat, narrowly won the seat in 2018, flipping what had been a Republican-held office.

"During her campaign, Angie Craig promised to work with both parties and yet she votes with Nancy Pelosi 95% of the time. We need leaders who represent our values, not those of the squad or liberal elites," Barr said in a news release.

Barr said she would prioritize growing the economy and work on infrastructure if elected and she is the latest to announce her intent to challenge Craig in November. She will face Rick Olson, a former Michigan state lawmaker, Tyler Kistner and Kerry Zeiler in the contest for the GOP nomination.

Barr was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016 and served a two-year term. She was unseated by Democrat Ruth Richardson in 2018.

Barr and her husband Kevin live in Inver Grove Heights with their dog Sydney.