Wadena County is now advertising for a Human Services director, and recent plans to combine the Public Health and Human Services departments were halted for the time being.

The board unanimously gave approval to move ahead with hiring after reviewing the position description and requesting changes. Changes included adding childcare protection to the experience list and requiring a master’s degree rather than just a four-year degree in social work, psychology, sociology, public health, public administration or related field.

The position description states “The Director of the Department of Human Services is responsible for developing, directing and managing the delivery of quality services and programs to county residents and ensuring compliance with state and federal human services and income maintenance statutes and regulations.”

This position reports to County Coordinator Ryan Odden, is non-union, has benefits and is a grade 59 for salary.

When the topic came up for discussion, commissioner Bill Stearns said in his opinion, the county needed boots on the ground now in this position rather than waiting for a decision on combining public health and human services. Other commissioners agreed, including Jim Hofer, who added that the topic should continue to be looked at in the future. Commissioner Jon Kangas added that the county has many issues to deal with right now, so disbanding the committee may be best for the time being. The board voted unanimously to disband the committee recently formed.

The board also discussed the interview process for the director position. Odden said he would write a process that they would follow. Commissioners recommended commissioners Kangas and Hofer to serve on the interview panel along with numerous other departments. Among those mentioned were public health, human services, law enforcement, corrections, a hospital representative and county attorney. During the last hiring, the entire board looked at the final two or three candidates.

In other actions, the board approved: