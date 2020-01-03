Wadena County Commissioners agreed to hold off on a decision to approve a waste management designation ordinance letter. The letter is a step in a process to ensure the county satisfies its waste supply agreement with Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority.

Commissioner Jon Kangas wanted to get further answers to questions concerning allowing waste haulers in a portion of the county to be able to haul waste to Hubbard County rather than Perham because it was closer. He had heard from haulers that felt it made more sense to make less of a drive.

The board discussed the reasoning behind the decision to haul to Perham. Solid waste director Chris McConn explained the reasoning is mainly because the county has 10% ownership in the Perham incinerator and pays about $600,000 a year towards the facility as partners in the facility. The county would have to continue paying that amount whether they used the facility or not under the partnership. By using the facility, there is a revenue source that comes from the steam generated. Commissioners added that haulers in a portion of the county are paid $9.50 a ton to haul the waste directly to Perham rather than to the Wadena County Transfer Station first.

Kangas and McConn planned to meet to discuss the matter further in the next week. The ordinance letter is 125 pages long and was drafted with help from an attorney with Stoel Rives from Minneapolis.

Once approved by the county, the MPCA has to approve of the letter and then it goes on to a public hearing. The board will likely discuss the matter again at the third meeting of the month, Jan. 21.

In other actions, the board approved:

