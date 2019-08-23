ST. PAUL — Democratic lawmakers in the region said the Trump Administration's move to kill a top Iranian military commander came without Congressional approval and could stem deadly conflict in the Middle East.

The reactions come hours after the U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday, Jan. 2, confirmed that it launched an airstrike on the Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force along with other Iranian and Iraqi officials. The Quds Force is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

The airstrike came days after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and after Tehran earlier this year seized several oil tankers and shot down a U.S. drone aircraft.

The U.S. Department of Defense said it directed U.S. military forces to kill Soleimani in an effort to defend U.S. personnel aborad. Trump directed the action, a statement from the department said.

And the U.S. State Department on Friday urged Americans in Iraq to depart immediately due to increased tensions there. In response to the attack, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the U.S. would face "harsh retaliation."

Trump aimed to clarify his intentions behind the strike Friday morning, noting on Twitter that Soleimani has been involved in the deaths of "thousands of Americans over an extended period of time." The Republican president in his tweets also said that the Iranian general "should have been taken out many years ago!"

General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Lawmakers along with foreign policy experts split over the action and the potential consequences that could follow. In the hours following the airstrike, Republican legislators deemed the takedown of the Iranian general a success, while Democrats raised concerns about what the move could provoke moving forward.

"Qassem Soleimani was responsible for directing Iran's destabilizing actions in Iraq, Syria and throughout the Middle East, including against U.S. forces. But the timing, manner and potential consequences of the Administration's actions raise serious questions and concerns about an escalating conflict," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said in a news release. "Our immediate focus needs to be on ensuring all necessary security measures are taken to protect U.S. military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq and throughout the region."

And those efforts by the administration should be taken in consultation with members of Congress, Klobuchar and other Democrats said. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, in a news release said the president hadn't consulted Congress prior to authorizing the use of military force.

A staunch opponent of the president's — Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-MN05) — in a tweet Thursday, said the move to stir tension in the region could provoke war, and in turn, distract from other issues Trump faces at home.

"Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him?" Omar wrote. "I know I will."

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?



Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, supported the Trump Administration's actions and said they were needed to stave off violent acts against Americans orchestrated by Soleimani or others in the region.

“General Soleimani was a terrorist, having ordered several attacks on Americans and actively planning more," U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a news release. "This action sends a clear message that we will defend our own against such evil acts. Congratulations to the brave service members who successfully executed this mission. The world is a safer place because of them.”

Other Republicans in the region offered their approval of Trump's decision or didn't immediately offer public reaction to the news Friday morning.

"Iran continues to threaten American citizens, service members and partners," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said on Facebook. "Yesterday’s airstrike against Qassem Soleimani — head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization — was a necessary action designed to protect Americans from anticipated attacks that he was directly involved in planning. This decisive action was intended to preemptively stop further attacks and let Iran know that threats to Americans will not be tolerated."

