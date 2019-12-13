ST. PAUL — Minnesotans voting in the Democratic presidential primary in 2020 will have 15 candidates from which to choose, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party officials said Tuesday, Dec. 17, as they submitted the slate of candidates.

Low barriers to entry for the broad field of hopefuls vying to take on President Donald Trump led more than a record number of Democratic candidates making the ballot in Minnesota, where voters will weigh in on Super Tuesday along with 13 other states.

Party leaders have until Dec. 31 to submit candidates to be placed on the ballot to the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office for the March 3 primary contest. And Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Chair Ken Martin on Tuesday submitted the candidate list, which will also include an "uncommitted" option, but no write-in option.

"We're very excited about the candidates who filed. Any one of them would be a much better fit for the White House than the current occupant," Martin said. "This is an unprecedented number of candidates who have filed for our primary ballot ... this is, of course, the most number of candidates we've ever had in our history in this state filing for the Democratic presidential nominating process."

Additional candidate appearances and campaign resources could also be in store for Minnesota as the vast field attempts to gain favor ahead of Super Tuesday, Martin said. Early voting will begin Jan. 17, making Minnesotans the first in the nation to cast votes in the presidential primary contest.

To be placed on the ballot, candidates had to submit to the state party their intention to be placed on the ballot and an affirmative action plan to comply with the national delegate selection process. And they then must have sent a letter by Dec. 10 to be placed on the ballot.

Three other Democratic hopefuls — Rosalind Greene, Henry Hewes and Mosemarie (Mosie) Boyd — submitted their materials too late to make the ballot or didn't complete their applications ahead of a Dec. 10 party deadline.

Candidates who drop out of the race ahead of the primary contest will remain on the ballot. Minnesotans have the option to claw back ballots if they vote early, with some restrictions closer to the election.

The Minnesota Republican Party faced pushback following GOP leaders' decision to place only President Donald Trump's name on the primary ballot, leaving out challengers seeking the nomination. Minnesotans voting on the GOP ticket will be able to write-in candidates.

A presidential candidate and Republican voter are challenging the lack of options in court.

The candidates on the Minnesota Democratic primary ticket:

Michael Bennet

Joseph Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

John K. Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang