Leskey has been the director since 2014. Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden is Leskey's supervisor. He shared that the short-term and long-term plans for replacing Leskey will be discussed soon. He noted that the position is a very difficult one. No resignation letter was shared with the public, though Odden said it was a straightforward resignation. He received the letter on Wednesday, Nov. 27. No discussion was had related to the resignation during the County Commission meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.