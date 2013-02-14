Continuing a trend of gradually increasing the county's levy, Wadena County Commissioners showed a 2.81% increase to the 2020 levy during the annual truth in taxation meeting Monday, Nov. 26.

The single digit increase was welcomed by commissioner Jim Hofer, who said the first round of budget talks showed an increase of nearly 16%. The budget committee and department heads worked to slice that down to a more easily swallowed amount. The increase presented Monday night appears to be the figure that will remain for the final levy as Hofer and County Auditor/Treasurer Heather Olson said there are no expected alterations at this point. Olson shared that in a recent audit of the county finances, the county was praised for their small increases each year, rather than years of no increases followed by double-digit increases. The small increase seems to be easier for taxpayers to handle.

"We tried to meet as many needs as we could," Hofer said.

"And a good percentage of them were met," Olson said.

One error that was noticed earlier in the day was an expected decrease of $81,974 to the 2020 County Extension office. In fact, there was no decrease in expenses for the office. That expense will be paid for from the reserves fund, according to commissioners. Had the expense been included, the final levy would have seen a .9% increase.

The total final levy for 2020 saw an increase of $254,535, for a total of $9,323,053, less program aid and Legislative county program aid. The total revenue saw a 3.93% increase to $5,936,240.

"All in all the county is in a very healthy place," Commission Chair Bill Stearns said.

Here's a look at some of the major differences from 2019-2020:

Increases

County Coordinator: There was a $17,190 increase in this area, (24.58%).

With the decision not to hire in the Human Resources department, County Coordinator Ryan Odden continues in his role as county coordinator, highway engineer and assisting with human resources. This increase is largely attributed to payroll increases, supplies and a raise for Odden.

County Auditor/Treasurer: This budget saw a $47,295 increase (8.61%).

The rise is largely attributed to increases in benefit costs plus a roughly 2% payroll increase for staff.

Information Technology: This budget saw an increase of $59,195, (12%).

The Information Technology department added a Network Support Tech position recently. That new salary is reflected in the rise to the budget.

Elections: The largest jump percentage-wise came in the election area, which saw a $35,250 jump, (115.57%).

Olson said that increase could be attributed to the upcoming presidential election as well as a primary. These elections involve an increase in staffing and hours. Equipment has to be setup at each voting site and updates may be needed.

County Sheriff: The County Sheriff budget saw the largest department increase in dollars, rising up $170,791, (8.8%).

This increase is largely coming from the hire of a full-time deputy and the supplies and equipment needed for that deputy. A squad for this deputy will be purchased out of cash reserves.20.77%

Corrections: Corrections saw a $53,543 increase (20.77%).

County Park: Parks will see $21,041 boost (72.2%). This increase is partially due to wage and an increase of hours for an employee.

The general fund budget increased by $260,441 or 4.19%.

Of the appropriations, Kitchigami Library was the only one to see an increase, up $1,664. All other appropiations for things like the SWCD, Ag Society, historical groups and such had zero change.

Decreases

County Human Resources: There was a decrease of $83,697 in this budget, a 24.83% drop.

This decrease is largely related to a decision to not fill the Human Resources director position at this time.

GIS/GPS: Decreased by $18,341 (20.78%). This decrease is associated with a decrease in aid.

Human Services: This fund saw a $103,435 decrease, (4.49%).

The 2020 Human Services preliminary levy is $1,951,112, which is a 1.55% increase over 2019. The county was awarded a special grant through legislation and human services is earmarked to receive $200,000 of this grant in 2020 to help with the cost for children in out of home placements. In 2019, there was also a special grant however the amount was included as part of the levy. This makes it appear that costs have gone down, but they continue to trend upward. Costs for out of home placements and chemical dependency continue to run high and are expected to continue that trend into 2020.

The bigger picture

For 2020, preliminary property taxes statewide will increase $540.4 million, a 5.2% increase. Last year, preliminary statewide property tax increases totaled $560 million, a 5.7% increase, and last year’s final levy increase was 5.4% ($524 million).

Cities - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for cities will total approximately $2.711 billion compared with a final levy of $2.521 billion in 2019, a 7.5% increase*.

Counties - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for counties will total approximately $3.455 billion compared with a final levy of $3.295 billion in 2019, a 4.9% increase.

Townships - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for townships will total approximately $269 million compared with a final levy of $258 million in 2019, a 4.1% increase.

Schools - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for schools will total approximately $3.323 billion compared with a final levy of $3.106 billion in 2019, a 7% increase.

Special Taxing Districts - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for special taxing districts will total approximately $406 million compared with a final levy of $393 million in 2019, a 3.2% increase.

Source: Minnesota Department of Revenue