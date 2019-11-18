Through five unanimous votes, the city council approved funds for projects around the city, including equipment, maintenance and construction.

“I think we spent enough money tonight,” said Mayor George Deiss.

The first resolution included funds Tri-County Health Care will receive. As a review, Tri-County Healthcare financial consultant Tom Mayfield discussed Wadena’s role in the new hospital project. Although the hospital location is not in Wadena, a portion of the proceeds from Bertha will be used at the current hospital in Wadena. The council unanimously voted on a resolution granting Wadena as the host municipality, meaning Bertha will issue tax-exempt proceeds to the current hospital. Mayfield also mentioned Tri-County Health Care’s future finance plan of working with the USDA and other resources early next year.

As another step in financing for the purchase of a firetruck and public works equipment, the council unanimously approved for the issuance and sale of the $841,000 bond. Northland Security representative George Eilertson reminded council members of the 10-year finance plan as well as the 2.7 percent interest rate with Wadena State Bank. The funds will be available on Dec. 12.

In other actions, the board: