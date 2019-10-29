Elections in our area were limited to just a couple are school districts in need of a board member. The results are as follows:

Menahga school board: Robert J. White was selected to fill a one-year school board term in the Menahga School District. He was the sole candidate on the ballot.

Unofficial results:

White: 70 votes

Write-in candidates: 3 votes

Underwood school board: Mark Bring was selected to fill a four-year term after a school board vacancy. He was the sole candidate on the ballot.

Unofficial results: