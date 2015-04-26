You won't be splashing in it anytime soon, but progress is being made in bringing the splash pad in Wadena to completion.

Crews from M L Schmitt Concrete Construction of Sebeka worked with about 40 yards of concrete, poured on Wednesday, Oct. 16. They angled the large circle inward to one center drain, then smoothed and finished with a light brushed surface. It was a step necessary to complete the project.

With foundation work complete, the spray nozzles and other water blasters that make up the park can be installed. Public Works director Dan Kovar said, while they could turn the water on yet this fall, they won't until next spring, when freezing weather has passed. It will turn on along with the wading pool.

"It's going to be really nice," Kovar said.

Kovar added that sidewalks will be added to connect up to the new splash park area. The circular pad will get a sealer on it, but won't be colored. The current water features are all different, but have the ability to be swapped out over time if desired.



