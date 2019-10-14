Wadena County Board members approved an expense of nearly a quarter million dollars during their Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting on a new tandem axle truck along with all the equipment needed for the busy road work ahead.

The 2020 truck chassis and cab will be built to the specifications requested but might not be arriving for another nine months, said County Highway Engineer Ryan Odden. The board unanimously approved purchase of the tandem axle cab and truck chassis from RDO Truck Centers of Fargo, ND, for $125,344. This was the only mailed in bid received, but was cheaper than the state bid by about $8,000.

The board was also unanimous in their decision to approve purchase of a 2020 dump body, hoist, and snow and ice equipment from Bert’s Truck Equipment of Moorhead for $113,417. Both purchases were part of the equipment schedule purchased from 2020 budget. Odden said the truck will be used both during the winter snow plowing season for snow removal and applying salt/sand to the road system., and during the other months of the year for road maintenance activities such as pulling trailers and hauling gravel.

In other actions, board members approved a consent agenda including the following items: