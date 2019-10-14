Ellingworth announced his resignation due to retirement, effective Jan. 4, 2020. Ellingworth has served on the Department for over 30 years. Uselman announced his resignation as Wadena Fire Chief, effective Jan. 1, 2020. He's served in some capacity on the department for nearly 36 years.

Ellingworth didn't share further details in his letter, but Uselman noted his intent to stay involved in order to provide a smooth transition for new leadership.

"Having served the department for nearly 36 years in a variety of capacities I will say that it has been a rewarding experience and have appreciated the excellent working relationship and trust that has been placed in me by you and the City Administrator. I have complete confidence in our talented roster of firefighters and know the department will continue to serve the residents of City of Wadena and contracted areas professionally with dignity, respect, and integrity," Uselman wrote in a letter to the council.

In other actions, council members: