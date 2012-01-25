The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued a request for comments on planned new rules governing passenger vehicle emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG) and other air pollutants. This rulemaking is referred to as the Clean Cars Minnesota Rule and is intended to reduce GHG and other harmful air pollutant emissions from passenger vehicles by adopting the Low-Emission Vehicle and Zero-Emission Vehicle standards adopted by the California Air Resources Board, as allowed under section 177 of the Clean Air Act.

The purpose of the Clean Cars Minnesota rulemaking is to reduce emissions from passenger vehicles: GHG emissions as well as other harmful air pollutants. Transportation is now the largest emitter of GHGs in Minnesota and passenger vehicles are the largest source of GHG emissions within that sector. Addressing GHG emissions from transportation is a necessary step for Minnesota to achieve the Next Generation Energy Act goals of reducing GHG emissions by 30% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 (from 2005 levels), according to a MPCA news release.

MPCA published this request for comments in the October 7, 2019, edition of the State Register. The MPCA public comment period for this notice closes at 4:30 P.M. on Dec. 6, 2019. The notice is available on the MPCA Public Notice Webpage, or www.pca.state.mn.us/air/clean-cars-mn-rulemaking.

MPCA has scheduled public meetings across the state. All meetings are scheduled for 5-7pm. The meeting dates and locations are:

October 29: Fergus Falls , Otter Tail County Government Services Center, 500 W Fir Ave.

, Otter Tail County Government Services Center, 500 W Fir Ave. October 30: Burnsville , Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Pkwy.

, Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Pkwy. November 6: Marshall, Marshall Lyon County Library, 201 C St.

Marshall Lyon County Library, 201 C St. November 12: Virginia, Miner’s Memorial Building South Room, 821 S 9th Ave W.

Miner’s Memorial Building South Room, 821 S 9th Ave W. November 14: Minneapolis, Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC), 2001 Plymouth Ave N.

Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC), 2001 Plymouth Ave N. November 19: Mankato, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E Main St.

Webinar: On November 4, from 12-1 p.m., MPCA will also host a webinar to share information and gather input. The content of the webinar will be the same as the public meetings.

Details about the public meetings, proposed concepts for the rule, reference documents from similar rules adopted by the state of Colorado, and other rulemaking materials are posted on the webpage for this rule at www.pca.state.mn.us/air/clean-cars-mn-rulemaking.

If you have any questions about this rulemaking, please contact cleancarsmn.pca@state.mn.us.