The total is enough to keep her campaign in play, but it paled in comparison to others in the crowded field of Democrats running to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Overall, Amy for America, Klobuchar's presidential campaign, raised $3.87 million in total during the second quarter and it ended the three-month period with $6.7 million cash on hand. That's a drop in contributions compared to Klobuchar's just under $5.2 million first-quarter haul, which was boosted by her Feb. 10 entrance into the race.

Minnesota's senior senator has also transferred $3.6 million from her U.S. Senate campaign fundraising account to her presidential campaign account.

By contrast, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million during the second quarter, leading the Democratic field. Former Vice President Joe Biden brought in $21.5 million, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, netted $19.2 million, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reported he raised $18 million, and Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, raised $12 million.

Klobuchar came out of the second quarter closer to opponents Cory Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey who raised more than $4 million, and former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, of Texas, who reported that he raised $3.6 million in that period.

In a Tuesday morning speech, Klobuchar said she's ready to stay the course amid the broad field of Democrats running to take on Trump.

“But I’m really good at long-distance bike riding and long hikes,” Klobuchar told reporters and others at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. “When you do these long treks, you know, you wake up early in the morning and get a lot of miles behind you before it gets really hot and the sun gets too high in the sky and before you get too tired.”

Trump's reelection campaign raised $26.5 million over that period, boosting his cash on hand to $56.7 million. The Republican National Committee, along with Trump's reelection campaign, announced this week that they raised more than $100 million.

Klobuchar's campaign noted in a news release that more than 100,000 unique donors contributed to the campaign, which puts her on track to join fellow Democrats on stage in the third set of Democratic candidate debates this fall. The second set of debates is scheduled for later this month.

To qualify for the debates, Klobuchar will have to draw in 130,000 "unique donors" to meet the criteria set by the Democratic National Committee. She will also have to reach 2% support in a threshold of public polls.

Campaign manager Justin Buoen in a news release said Klobuchar is on track to make it to the stage in the fall debates. He also noted Klobuchar saw a "surge in support" following her performance in the first set of Democratic candidate debates last month.

And the campaign highlighted contributions from small-dollar donors. The average contribution was $47.49, the campaign reported, and more than 85% of donors contributed less than $100.

How did other Minn. elected officials fare?

Candidates faced a midnight deadline Monday to file their second-quarter campaign finance reports with the Federal Elections Commission. The reports illustrate their fundraising and spending between April and June and give an early picture of which candidates are in a strong (or potentially weak) position heading into the 2020 election.

U.S. Senate: Sen. Tina Smith, who was elected in 2018 to finish the remaining two years of former Sen. Al Franken's term, reported that she raised $1.5 million between April and June and had $2 million cash on hand.

Rob Barrett, a Republican who filed to run against Smith, reported he raised more than $10,000 in the same time frame.

1st Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican, reported he raised $197,000 during the quarter and had more than $320,000 cash on hand.

2nd Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, reported she raised more than $570,000 and had $700,000 on hand for her re-election bid.

3rd Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat, reported he raised $178,000 during the second quarter and ended with $174,000 cash on hand.

4th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat, reported she raised more than $118,000 during the second quarter and had more than $225,000 cash on hand.

5th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, reported she raised more than $616,000 between April and June, bringing her total cash on hand to nearly $950,000.

6th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican, brought in almost $376,000 and had $544,000 cash on hand at the end of the filing period.

7th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, a Democrat, raised more than $160,000 in that period and reported he had more than $834,000 cash on hand.

8th Congressional District: U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Republican, reported he raised more than $355,000 between April and June and had $410,000 cash on hand.