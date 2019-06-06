The heat is on - and the Splash Park design is approved

Wadena City Council members heard the Wadena Park Board had agreed upon a Splash Park design, at a cost of $108,000 during a special council meeting May 28.

A splash park is a playground like area covered in sprinkler-type features that spray water over a large pad without any deep water areas, meaning children, or adults for that matter, can wander freely through the area getting sprinkled with water without the need to swim. This particular design will feature 15 spray features for toddlers, families and teens to enjoy. It's also handicap accessible.

The project estimate was $105,000, but this design was more attractive to the group.

"They chose it because of the features, there was less, but better features, lower water usage and they like the design," Public Works Director Dan Kovar said of the design the park board selected.

This design uses at least a third of the water of the more expensive design, he added.

The project is being paid for by donations ($21,500), grants ($28,000) and city funds ($55,000). Because more funding is needed, about $3,000, Kovar noted that a donor was willing to make up the difference if given naming rights.

The cost does not include the site preparation.

The city council agreed to move ahead with the plan as is, with the plan to hear further updates on the maintenance of the new feature and confirmation about funds and naming rights at the June meeting.

In other actions, the board:

• Authorized hiring Derek Doble as a 1,000 hour lineman.

• Authorized entering into a contract with Caroline Danielson for campground host services. Danielson will have set duties and will stay on site at Sunnybrook Park.

• Postponed indefinitely a motion to amend a proposed outdoor seating area at Drastic Measures Brewing. Both Mayor George Deiss and City Administrator Janette Bower said they spoke with the brewery owner. The owner told them it might be best to hold off on the project at this time.