    Election for White Earth tribal chair is Tuesday

    By Forum News Service on Jun 2, 2019 at 6:12 p.m.
    White Earth election judges at work during the 2018 primary vote count at the election center at the tribal bingo hall in Mahnomen, Minn. Nathan Bowe / Forum News Service

    WHITE EARTH, Minn. — Fifteen candidates will compete in a primary election Tuesday, June 4, for White Earth tribal chair.

    If a candidate receives more than half the votes, he or she is elected tribal chair.

    If no candidates receive 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will go on to compete in the general election on Aug. 6.

    The election is being held to fill the unexpired four-year term of former Tribal Chairman Terry Tibbetts, who was elected in 2016 and died on March 17 after a lengthy illness.

    Fifteen candidates were certified by the Tribal Council to run for the chairperson position. To determine the order on the ballot, the names were drawn from a birchbark basket.

    The order from 1-15 is as follows: Brent Gish, Lainey Fineday, Sandra St. Clair, Ronald Fairbanks, Tara Mason, Michael Thompson, Rae Ann Smith, Leigh Harper, Teresa St. Clair, Patricia Moran, Michael Fairbanks, Robert Durant, Eugene Sommers, Clifford Crowell and David Greene.

    Polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on the White Earth Reservation and in Cass Lake and Minneapolis.

