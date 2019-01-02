Menahga Police Chief, a New York Mills native, resigns

Menahga Police Chief Scott Koennicke, 50, tendered his resignation and the council accepted it, according to City Administrator Gina Ellingson.

The city council authorized city staff to post the job opening and Wadena County Sheriff to act as temporary chief law enforcement officer for the interim.

"There isn't much I can say now, but, trust me, there'll be much to say in the future," Koennicke said in a phone interview.

Koennicke has served as Menahga Police Chief since February 2009, nearly a decade. A New York Mills native, he has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

After graduating from high school in New York Mills, Koennicke joined the military during the Gulf War, where he trained to become a military police officer. Following his seven years of military service, he returned home to attend Alexandria Technical College and graduated with an associate degree in law enforcement.

As for his future plans, Koennicke said, "I've got options." He has a couple job interviews or he could retire.