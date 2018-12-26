City of Wadena is awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to city of Wadena by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to a GFOA news release.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.